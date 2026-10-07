Great Britain: CNC Supports UK’s First National Cadets Week

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The Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) is supporting the first National Cadets Week, celebrating the contribution the movement makes to young people and communities across the UK.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Defence, National Cadets Week unites the Sea Cadet Corps, Volunteer Cadet Corps, Army Cadet Force, Air Training Corps and Combined Cadet Force. Together, they support 137,000 cadets and 28,000 adult volunteers.

Among those volunteers are CNC officers and staff who give their time as Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAVs), helping young people develop confidence, leadership, teamwork and practical life skills.

This year, employers are being encouraged to pledge five days of paid volunteering leave for CFAVs. The CNC already provides this support through Special Paid Leave, helping volunteers continue their work within their communities.

One of those volunteers is PC Mel Bishop, an Authorised Firearms Officer (AFO) who has supported the Army Cadets for almost 25 years, including 18 years as an adult volunteer instructor.

PC Bishop first became involved after seeing Army Cadets taking part in a Remembrance parade. Having joined as a cadet herself, she returned as an instructor in 2008.

PC Bishop said: “My role involves working with young people aged 12 to 18, helping them develop leadership, teamwork, confidence and life skills. The Army Cadets played a significant role in my personal development. I wanted to give something back to an organisation that had given me so much.

“Seeing the progress cadets make from the day they join to the confident young adults they become is incredibly rewarding. Every cadet takes something away from their experience, whether it is learning practical skills, building confidence, developing leadership qualities or preparing for future opportunities such as interviews and employment.”

PC Bishop joined the CNC in 2024 and says many of the skills developed through the Army Cadets complement her policing career.

She added: “The CNC is very supportive of my voluntary role. The organisation provides Special Paid Leave, which allows me to continue contributing to an organisation I am passionate about and one that makes a real difference to young people and adult volunteers alike.”

The CNC’s connection with the Cadet Forces extends beyond its CFAVs. Colleagues who volunteer with cadet units bring experience into their roles and regularly engage with local Cadet Forces through events and activities.

National Cadets Week provides an opportunity to recognise those contributions and celebrate the CNC colleagues who help support the next generation.