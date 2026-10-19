Great Britain: CNC Wins National Award For Occupational Health And Wellbeing

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CNC’s work to develop a more proactive, evidence-led approach to supporting officers and staff has been recognised with a national policing award.

The force won the Occupational Health category at the 2026 Oscar Kilo Awards, which recognise outstanding work across policing to improve the welfare and wellbeing of officers and staff.

CNC’s submission highlighted its work to become the second police force nationally to achieve Safe Effective Quality Occupational Health Service accreditation, alongside the development of its bespoke Health Needs Assessment (HNA) programme.

The HNA programme enables Occupational Health Safety and Wellbeing (OHWS) members to work with colleagues from different parts of the organisation to help better understand the differing health and wellbeing needs of employees across its sites and use that evidence to develop targeted action plans.

Emma Aldred, Head of OHSW, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have won this award. It is fantastic recognition for CNC and the work the team put in to continually developing the support we provide to our officers and staff.

“We’re always looking at what more we can do, and this award gives us further encouragement to keep listening to our workforce, developing our services and responding to their needs.”