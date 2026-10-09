Great Britain: Kent Prison To Gain Nearly 250 Extra Places

Nearly 250 new places at HMP Elmley have been completed as part of the largest prison expansion programme since the Victorian era.

With its first prisoners expected in the coming weeks, the new houseblock comes equipped with modern security features such as reinforced windows to tackle threats like drones carrying contraband.

A new workshop has also been added, providing prisoners with the training and skills they need to get a job on release and turn their backs on crime for good.

The new places form part of the Government’s commitment to deliver 14,000 additional prison places by 2031 – backed by £4.7 billion of investment – to ensure the country never runs out of jail space again after prison places increased by just 500 net spaces in the 14 years to July 2024.

Catherine McKinnell, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reoffending, said:

This new houseblock at Elmley is another example of this Government getting prison places built and making sure there is always space to lock up dangerous offenders.

It features modern security measures designed to counter threats such as drones, as well as a new workshop to support rehabilitation and help reduce reoffending.

We inherited prisons on the brink of collapse, but our decisive action will keep our streets safe and create a prison system with the capacity it needs for the future.

Meanwhile, £110 million is being brought forward to speed up construction of hundreds of prison places, including by converting existing space such as unused offices, laundries and storage areas into cells.

This is alongside action to boost capacity by removing foreign national offenders more quickly and addressing the historic injustice of Imprisonment for Public Protection sentences in a way that balances fairness and public safety.