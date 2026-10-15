Great Britain: Prime Minister Makes Offer To Holyrood To Work Together To Empower Scottish Regions

In a speech today, the Prime Minister will invite Scotland’s First Minister to work with him on the common good of pushing more power out of both Westminster and Holyrood, unlocking jobs and opportunity in every region.

Delivering his remarks after speaking with young people today in Lanarkshire, Andy Burnham will emphasise the Scottish Government is one of the most centralised devolved administrations in Europe, with Holyrood not giving people who know their areas best enough of a say, despite significant devolution from Westminster over the last 27 years.

Because power was never supposed to stop at the doors of the Scottish Parliament, the Prime Minister will argue the next stage of devolution should place more decision-making in the hands of Scotland’s regions and cities to drive reindustrialisation.

As part of that offer, he will call on the Scottish Government to work with the UK Government through No10 North and the Scotland Office to develop a new model of regional empowerment for Scotland, ensuring communities with their own strengths, identity and ambitions can seize new economic opportunities and unlock their potential.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

During my first week in office, I told the First Minister that I wanted to work with him to spread opportunities to communities across Scotland’s regions and cities.

Through No10 North, we are rewiring the state and I want to make sure regions in Scotland are fully part of this.

This is me making an offer to the Scottish Government. With us working together, there is no limit to what we can achieve for the Scottish people.

The Scottish Secretary, Douglas Alexander said:

Devolution has done a great deal, but power was never supposed to stop at the doors of the Scottish Parliament. People in North Lanarkshire, in Fife or in the Highlands know what their communities need better than any minister, whether they sit in London or Edinburgh.

The Prime Minister’s offer to the Scottish Government is a genuine one, and the Scotland Office is ready to roll up its sleeves alongside them to make it happen. Two governments, one goal – good jobs and real opportunity in every corner of Scotland.