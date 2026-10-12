Great Britain: Root-And-Branch Review Of Security For Those In Public Life

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Security arrangements for high-profile public figures will be urgently examined to ensure those most at risk are better protected amid rising threats to their safety.

The horrific murder of Ann Widdecombe is one of several recent events to raise serious questions about the security of those in public life.

In response, the Home Secretary has today announced an independent review of the UK’s protective security system to combat the growing risks of terrorism, extremism and state threats, as well as harassment and intimidation.

The review will be carried out by Sir Stephen Lovegrove, who will look at whether current security arrangements are fit for purpose, in particular ensuring there is adequate protection for those most at risk. This includes high-profile individuals (including royals), government ministers, MPs, locally elected representatives, and other prominent individuals in British politics. His review will not include an assessment of individual cases.

Dedicated police support will be expanded to leaders of political parties who are not MPs, as well as peers, former MPs, former members of the devolved parliaments and political party spokespeople.

Sir Stephen will look at how existing security is provided, whether funding and measures are being used effectively and proportionately, and how decision-making can be more consistent in response to threat and risk. The review will build on the work of Sir Robert Buckland, who is conducting a separate review into the murder of Sir David Amess MP, which will consider the security of MPs in their constituencies.

The Home Secretary announced the review in an address to Parliament on national security threats.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:

Those who enter public life do so to serve. Robust debate and criticism are part of the job. Threats, abuse and violence are not.

An attack on any individual in public life is an attack on every one of us, and it is an attack on democracy itself.

We owe it to those public servants we have tragically lost, and to everyone who believes in a fair and open country, to ensure those who serve receive the protection they deserve.

This full-scale review will encompass the protection being provided to high-risk individuals and sites such as government buildings and diplomatic estates.

Whilst the terms of reference and timeframe are subject to agreement with Sir Stephen, the Home Secretary will consider any recommendations to reform and rebalance the system, ensuring future security arrangements are adequate to meet the current threat whilst providing value for money for the taxpayer.

The review comes as politicians, elected representatives, and those in public office are facing heightened risks and threats to their safety. In May’s local elections the Electoral Commission found that 55% of all candidates experienced some form of harassment and intimidation, as did the same proportion of candidates at the 2024 General Election.

The government is working to ensure that no one in this country is deterred from representing their community, taking part in British politics, and standing for public office because of fear for their safety. Through the Defending Democracy Taskforce, the Security Minister continues to drive forward work across government to tackle the full range of threats to our democracy.