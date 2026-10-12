Great Britain: Scottish Businesses Take India Trade Deal To Market

- Advertisement -

Scottish food and drink businesses are set to gain new opportunities to sell their products in India thanks to a senior UK Government trade mission kicking off today [Monday 12 October].

Salmon Scotland, the Scotch Whisky Association and a number of Scottish companies, including Walker’s Shortbread, will join Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander and two senior Cabinet colleagues on the trip to Delhi and Mumbai. Scottish entrepreneur and Apprentice star Mike Soutar is also on board, as is a delegation of seven mayors from the North of England, and a range of businesses from all parts of the UK.

The mission comes just after the new, landmark, UK-India trade deal came into effect. The UK-India Free Trade Agreement came into force on 15 July 2026, delivering a £190 million boost to the Scottish economy, and cutting whisky tariffs from 150% to 40% over ten years.

Now, the UK Government is helping Scots turn the deal into real business wins, by opening doors, providing regulatory access, market insight and high-level introductions. The co-ordinated activity will maximise support for business across the UK.

India is the world’s largest whisky market by volume, with the Scotch Whisky Association reporting that more than 220 million bottles are exported every year. The whisky industry supports 41,000 jobs in Scotland and a further 25,000 jobs across the UK – right across farming, distilling and logistics.

On the Scottish Secretary’s three-day visit, he will meet Indian government ministers, business leaders and regulators, to help Scottish companies seize the opportunities offered by one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander said:

“Scotland’s food and drink sector is world class, and this year the UK Government has secured real, practical wins that are opening up new markets for our exporters – including cutting whisky, soft drink and salmon tariffs in the India trade deal.

“Now, I want to make sure Scottish companies can turn those wins into real contracts and real growth, by helping them navigate the valuable Indian market. That’s why I’m joining Cabinet colleagues and a number of Scottish businesses in India.

“Scotland’s success in markets like India is supported by the strength, reach and influence that come from being part of the UK. Boosting export opportunities and encouraging inward investment in Scotland means real benefits back at home in economic growth and jobs.”

Member of the UK Government’s Board of Trade Mike Soutar said:

“Scotland has so many iconic products to offer, from salmon, to whisky and shortbread – our trade deal with India is helping businesses in these sectors expand. By bringing Scottish businesses directly to India, we can open more doors to turn opportunities into exports, support jobs and drive growth across communities.”

As well as Mr Alexander, the UK Government ministerial delegation will consist of Secretary of State for Business and Trade (Jonathan Reynolds) and the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Angela Eagle).

While in India, Mr Alexander will also meet key players in the defence and life sciences sectors, including:

Scottish life sciences company Microbira, which has a significant Indian operation.

Indian pharmaceutical company Piramal Pharma which employs more than 300 people at its drug development and manufacturing facility in Grangemouth. In 2023 the company invested £45 million in the site.

Rolls Royce, which has a significant defence and aerospace manufacturing operation in Scotland, and is working with the Indian military to provide high end defence equipment.