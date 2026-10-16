Great Britain: Six Chevening Scholars Return To Solomon Islands With UK Master’s Degrees

Six Solomon Islands Chevening Scholars have returned home after completing master’s degrees at leading UK universities.

The scholars bring back a wealth of expertise in tropical medicine, environmental law, international human rights, commerce and telecommunications having completed a one-year master’s degree sponsored by the UK Government’s flagship international scholarship programme.

Speaking at a welcome home event, the British High Commissioner, Paul Turner, said:

The 6 scholars have achieved outstanding success in their studies in the UK. They are uniquely positioned to contribute not only to their professional fields but also in the wider development of Solomon Islands.

The scholars studied at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, University of Aberdeen, SOAS University of London, University of Sussex, De Montfort University and University College London, all top universities in the UK.

The cohort included:

Dr Alan Hilly

Charlton Metopa

Dalcy Belapitu

Georgina Oroi

Freliz Fakarii

Richard Martin.

All 6 will now join the prestigious Chevening global alumni network, which includes Peter Kenilorea Jnr who was the first Chevening scholar from Solomon Islands.

Since its establishment in 1983, Chevening has supported more than 60,000 professionals worldwide.

It is recognised as the most prestigious international scholarship programme in the world, accounting for the highest number of national leaders as well as global leaders in law and science.