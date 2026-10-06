Great Britain: TRA Proposes New Anti-Dumping Measure On Boom Lifts From China

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On Monday 5 October, the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) published its intended final determination and recommendation for remedies in its anti-dumping investigation into boom lifts from China.

Boom lifts — also known as cherry pickers — are aerial work platforms used to lift people, equipment, or materials to elevated heights. They are used across multiple sectors in the UK for tasks including construction, maintenance, and installation.

In its Statement of Essential Facts (SEF), the TRA investigation has found evidence that boom lift imports from China are being dumped in the UK market, and this has caused or is causing injury to the UK industry. The TRA’s interim findings are that an anti-dumping measure should be put in place, with duties of up to 82.89%.

This investigation began on 19 December 2025. By analysing import volumes, cost of production, pricing data and injury factors, the TRA has calculated that Chinese boom lift import prices undercut the UK industry by more than 25%.

As part of its investigation process, the TRA conducts an Economic Interest Test (EIT) to consider the economic impacts — both beneficial and harmful — of imposing a trade remedy measure.

Following this assessment, the TRA has made the decision that the anti-dumping measure is in the economic interest of the UK and it intends to recommend the remedy to the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

UK producers received initial support on 20 August 2026, when the UK Government imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on imports of boom lifts from China, following a recommendation by the TRA.

What happens next?

If you think your business may be affected, you can comment via the TRA’s public file by 20 October 2026. The TRA may then consider any additional evidence presented, before making its final recommendation to the Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

To learn more about the investigation, you can access the public file online.