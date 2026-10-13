Great Britain: UK-Canada Renewed AI Security Partnership

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The governments of the United Kingdom and Canada are renewing their partnership on AI security, building on the UK-Canada Science of AI Safety Partnership first announced in May 2024, and the UK-Canada Growth and Innovation partnership signed in 2025. The collaboration combines Canada’s AI research strengths with the UK’s expertise in AI testing and evaluation, supporting both countries’ efforts to understand and respond to emerging risks.

This marks the next step in a series of recent actions by both countries to advance global AI security. Prime Minister Burnham committed to putting AI at the heart of the UK’s G20 Presidency next year, in a speech at the UN General Assembly last month. The UK will work closely with others to bring the right partners together on the key issues, to deliver on the potential of AI for good, and to deal with the risks.

Prime Minister Carney signed the Call for Control of Frontier AI Models launched at the UN General Assembly on September 21, and Minister Solomon convened a meeting of like-minded ministers on September 18 to strengthen international cooperation on AI safety.

The UK and Canada are close allies. This renewed partnership builds on our crucial national security partnership and strong existing collaboration to ensure safe and responsible adoption of AI around the world. Through the Five Eyes cyber security partnership, in June 2026 we jointly called for organisations to act on rapidly evolving cyber AI risk.

Deepening the partnership agreement first signed in 2024, this renewed focus will prioritise action in three key areas.

Firstly, we will take action on AI security standards, including collaborating on the development of interoperable standards to enable recognition and broad uptake of appropriate AI security practices; and, identifying priority areas for future cooperation on common, international AI security standards.

Secondly, we will enhance information-sharing arrangements, including through appropriate Five Eyes channels for sensitive reporting, to support deeper collaboration on AI security challenges. We will also share lessons on building domestic resilience to promote best practice and strengthen our respective societies and economies.

And thirdly, we will expand the focus of our technical cooperation, including establishing regular exchanges on frontier AI capabilities, emerging risks, evaluation methodologies and best practice; and, exploring staff exchanges and coordinated evaluation activities to strengthen institutional links and knowledge-sharing.