Great Britain: UK-France Deepen Nuclear Defence Ties In First Joint Exercise

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The UK’s defences are being strengthened as RAF Typhoon fighters join French Rafale jets in a French nuclear exercise for the first time.

Exercise “Rummy” saw British and French forces operate side by side over the Mediterranean, demonstrating the readiness and capability that help deter threats and keep the UK safe.

Launching from Saint-Dizier Air Base in France, French Rafale simulated a nuclear strike mission, escorted by RAF Typhoons.

Conducted under robust safety and security arrangements, the exercise did not involve nuclear weapons. The exercise focused on improving how our forces work together, ensuring that if the UK faces a serious threat, our military can respond quickly and effectively alongside our closest European ally.

This exercise shows the UK’s commitment to standing united against any threat, strengthening deterrence and protecting peace and security alongside European Allies to protect national security. As close NATO Allies and European nuclear powers, the UK and France play a vital role in the security of the Euro-Atlantic region.

The exercise complements the work the UK is doing to invest £63 billion over the next four years to strengthen the UK’s nuclear deterrent, funding Dreadnought and SSN-AUKUS submarines, a new warhead and other vital nuclear work. The UK will also buy 12 F-35A aircraft and join NATO’s nuclear mission, delivering a more European NATO and reinforcing the UK’s contribution to collective defence.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said:

This exercise marks a new chapter in the defence nuclear relationship between the United Kingdom and France.

As Europe’s nuclear powers, we have a shared responsibility to contribute to the security and stability of the Euro-Atlantic region. This exercise demonstrates the depth of our partnership, the credibility of our deterrents and our determination to stand together in the face of emerging threats.

In an increasingly dangerous world, our adversaries should be in no doubt: the UK and France remain united in our commitment to European security and to maintaining the deterrence that has helped preserve peace for generations.

Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin said:

Having independent nuclear forces does not exclude coordination. Our nuclear cooperation with the United Kingdom keeps deepening: on Tuesday night, UK Typhoons participated for the very first time to a French nuclear exercise alongside Rafales.

Through coordination, our nuclear forces demonstrate that they can contribute even more significantly to the overall security of the Alliance and to the peace and stability of the Euro Atlantic area.

Exercise “Rummy” represents a key milestone in the UK-France nuclear partnership and the programme of cooperation agreed under the Northwood Declaration.

Demonstrating the commitment of both nations to jointly deter common threats, the exercise showcases the depth of their bilateral nuclear defence relationship and proves that British and French forces are ready and able to operate together to protect shared interests and contribute to collective security in a period of heightened global instability.

The UK and France are close defence allies, underpinned by the refreshed Lancaster House Agreement between our two nations, expanding our joint deployable force, boosting our nuclear cooperation and developing the next generation of high-tech weapons.