Great Britain: UK Hosted International Partners To Work Together In Fight Against Antisemitism

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The UK is set to deepen its work with the international Jewish community to stamp out antisemitism, following a UK-hosted meeting coordinating efforts against rising antisemitic behaviour and strengthening support for Jewish people everywhere.

The Foreign Secretary today hosted the J7 Global Task Force in London, bringing together national Jewish organisations and representatives from the seven countries with the largest Jewish populations outside Israel.

Participants discussed practical ways to tackle antisemitism, strengthen international coordination and share effective approaches to protecting Jewish communities. This includes the UK also agreeing to host a future J7 Ministerial-level meeting on antisemitism.

The meeting comes as the J7’s latest annual report found that 2025 was the deadliest year for Jews living outside Israel since 1994, with the UK among the countries that recorded an increase in antisemitic incidents.

The UK is working with international partners to deepen cooperation against antisemitism, building on action already being taken domestically to protect Jewish communities and tackle anti-Jewish hatred.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said:

“Antisemitism has no place in our society. Jewish communities must be able to live freely and safely, without fear of discrimination, abuse or violence.

“The rise in antisemitic incidents across a number of countries demands a coordinated international response. Today’s discussion helped identify practical ways that governments, communities and international partners can work together to tackle antisemitism and share what works.

“The UK is committed to leading international efforts to combat antisemitism wherever it occurs.”

The meeting builds on wider UK action to tackle antisemitism. Alongside measures to strengthen protection for Jewish communities domestically, the UK is working with international partners to coordinate global action, share best practice and ensure Jewish communities can live safely and confidently wherever they are.