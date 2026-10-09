Great Britain: Young People’s Role In Incidents To Be Celebrated In Somerset

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Somerset Prepared will celebrate the county’s young people at its annual event day this month.

Councillors and community groups will join the celebration at Somerset Prepared Community Resilience Day on Wednesday 21 October at Millfield School, Street.

The free event brings together the Environment Agency, Somerset Rivers Authority, Somerset Council and others to help communities become more resilient in emergencies.

This year’s focus is on young people, exploring how younger generations can bring fresh ideas to emergency planning alongside experienced volunteers. Youth-themed sessions include Hampshire Young People’s Emergency Response scheme, and the National Flood Forum with local flood action groups on engaging schools.

The keynote address will be delivered by Martin Parham, whose work focuses on involving young people in community resilience planning.

Martin Parham, a lecturer in disaster management at The University of Manchester, said:

Young people have so much to offer when it comes to building resilient communities, but too often they’re left out of the conversation.

My experiences from work in Manchester and the Caribbean tell me that when you give young people a genuine role in resilience planning, they bring energy, ideas and connections that have great potential benefits.

I’m looking forward to sharing that experience in Somerset and seeing how it can help shape the work happening here.

Workshops will show people how to create emergency plans, prepare ahead of wildfire, and understand weather patterns such as El Niño. A demonstration will show what three days’ worth of food and water for a household looks like. Somerset Council will also provide an update on the Somerset Flood Resilience Fund.

The event will end with the Community Resilience Awards, championing those who have gone above and beyond to help their community cope with emergencies.

The Somerset Prepared Community Resilience Day is organised by the Somerset Prepared Partnership and funded by Somerset Rivers Authority.

Dr Bel Deering, community engagement officer for Somerset Rivers Authority, said:

Emergencies can happen at any time, and the communities that cope best are often those who have already taken time to plan ahead.

This event gives everyone the chance to learn directly from the organisations who respond to emergencies across Somerset, and to take away practical tools they can use straight away.

Somerset has experienced flooding and drought this year, the record dry summer affecting most of England. The National Drought Group, with Environment Agency attendance, continues to meet weekly throughout the summer to coordinate the response across the water sector.

The Environment Agency’s Flood Action Week begins Monday 12 October to raise awareness of flood risk, and the actions people can take to protect themselves and their property.

Emma Giffard, flood resilience engagement advisor for the Environment Agency, said:

Flooding remains one of the most significant risks facing communities across Somerset, and local knowledge is one of our most powerful tools in managing that risk.

This Community Resilience Day is a fantastic opportunity for community representatives to meet the people and organisations who can support them, see equipment demonstrations, and get hands-on advice tailored to their area.

Along with our local X and Facebook for more announcements, visit our campaign site to find out more and sign up for free flood warnings today: Flood Action – Flood Action