OTTOWA, Ontario, Canada — Global Affairs Canada is pleased to introduce the Canada—CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship program – a new short-term exchange opportunity in Canada for students from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States who wish to pursue certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in disciplines related to climate change and resilience building.

The Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship program is facilitated through institutional collaborations and student exchange agreements between publicly funded Canadian colleges and institutes and post-secondary institutions across the CARICOM offering technical or vocational education and training (TVET).

Interested candidates should contact their home institution’s international office about existing partnerships or student exchange agreements with Canadian colleges and institutes, which would enable their participation in the program.

• Program name: Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarships program

• Funding organization: Global Affairs Canada

• Target audiences: Students at the certificate, diploma and associate degree levels in Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

• Duration: For a minimum of 4 months or one academic term; or for a period of 8 months or two academic terms.

• Inclusions: Visa and/or study/work permit fees, airfare, health insurance, living expenses, ground transportation, books and supplies.

• Application period: January to March 2021

For information about the new scholarship program visit: Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship Program.