Greene becomes first Guyanese official to obtain VAR certification

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 24, CMC – FIFA referee Shavin Greene has created history by becoming the first Guyanese official to earn Video Assistant Referee (VAR) certification.

Greene secured the milestone after completing CONCACAF’s inaugural Video Match Official Certification Programme (VMOCP) — a rigorous six-month development pathway designed to equip top officials across the region with the technical and practical demands of modern video officiating.

He gained vital hands-on experience during the program when he was assigned to match action in the Concacaf Central American Cup, bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-time decision-making.

Reflecting on his achievement, Greene said it was an honour to be the first person from his country to be VAR certified.

“To be the first referee from Guyana to gain this certification is a massive honour, but it’s also a huge responsibility. The game moves so fast now, and as officials, we have to evolve with it. The VAR process demands total clarity, speed, and focus under intense pressure.

“Working matches in the Central American Cup with video support opened up a whole new perspective. It’s not just about watching replays; it’s about understanding the protocol, communicating seamlessly with the crew on the pitch, and ensuring the right call is made without disrupting the rhythm of the game,” Green explained.

His breakthrough comes alongside the Guyana Football Federation’s ongoing Referee Regularisation Programme, an initiative aimed at elevating national officiating standards and creating clear pathways for local referees to reach international appointments.

The VMOCP kicked off in March with 27 applicants across CONCACAF, eventually narrowing to 12 select candidates for advanced training at the Miami Centralised Replay Centre in May.

Throughout the programme, candidates underwent intensive simulator exercises and technical evaluations of Attacking Possession Phase (APP) sequencing, review efficiency, and decision-making under pressure.

Following competitive practical placements across the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, Leagues Cup, and Central American Cup, 11 officials officially received their FIFA IAAP certification on September 10, 2026.