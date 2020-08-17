CHARLESTOWN Nevis — Mr. McLevon “Mackie” Tross, Owner and Manager of A-1 Farms in Gingerland, Nevis, is expressing satisfaction with the level of recognition being given to local farmers.

His comment came after Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and also in the Federal Government, visited his property during a recent visit to farms across Nevis accompanied by Mr. Ron Dublin-Collins, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture in St. Kitts; Mr. Huey Sargeant, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture on Nevis; Mr. Randy Elliott, Director of Agriculture in the Department of Agriculture; and Mr. Floyd Liburd, Deputy Director.

“The report he [Hon. Jeffers] gave was quite encouraging,” said ‘Mackie.’ “He was very impressed with A-1 Farms and the work that we are doing here. He was impressed with the production, cleanliness and the actual layout of the farm.”

The minister echoed some sentiments about wanting to help boost and sustain A-1 Farms efforts, which he is very, very grateful for…

“I am very happy that people here, including government ministers are realising that local farmers are serious,” said “Mackie.’ “Local farmers just need acknowledgement and an added hand.

“We are grateful for any help we can get because we at A-1 Farms believe that with our vision, we can bring food to the table, and have sustainable agriculture 12 months of the year. That’s what we strive for especially in the greenhouse environment.”

Tross has been using greenhouse technology in his farming since 2012. He said A-1 Farms are leading in that area of farming in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We pride ourselves to be leading in St. Kitts and Nevis, and I hold no water in my mouth to say that,” said ‘Mackie. “We have done a lot of research and we are still doing the research because we believe that protective farming is the way to go in the future. Oh yes, we truly welcome any help that we can get and any awareness out there as well.”

When ‘Mackie’ started farming, he had two employees. Today he has five employees, including his wife Fayola Tross, who he says does the seedling propagation and helps with research.

At present they produce lettuce, (Romaine, Leafy Green), Tomatoes (Cherry Plum, Beef Steak), Scallions, Bell Peppers, Season Peppers, Kale, Collards and Callaloo in the greenhouse.

During his tour of farms on Nevis, Jeffers singled out Tross and A-1 Farms for their meaningful contribution to increased production on the island, at a time when food security is paramount on the agenda of the NIA and the Federal Government.

“At this point in time, there are farmers in Nevis that have been doing a good job in terms of their production,” said Jeffers. “We visited some of the farms. I want to point out A-1 Farms for example who is doing a marvellous job in terms of greenhouse technology.

“Someone like Mackie Tross at A-1 Farms is a farmer who we can certainly give some additional help to ensure that he can continue to produce at a higher level,” said Jeffers. “He is certainly interested in doing so, and we have identified farmers in St. Kitts, livestock and crop, for example, who we feel we can give that additional boost so that they can be more efficient and proficient in their production.”