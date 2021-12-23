The Commissioner of Police for Grenada says preliminary findings suggest the seven bodies found drifting in a boat in the vicinity of Carriacou may be a case of human trafficking gone horribly wrong.

Police Commissioner Edvin Martin during a Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) media conference today provided an update on the gruesome discovery which was made on December 12.

Martin says the seven corpses from the vessel were all male, with two believed to be teenagers. The vessel and its remains have been secured and currently are the subject of an ongoing investigation.