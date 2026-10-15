GRENADA-Candidates being nominated ahead of November 5 election

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ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Oct 15, CMC – Candidates were being nominated across Grenada on Thursday ahead of the November 5 general election, as Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and his ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) seek a second consecutive term in office.

Mitchell was formally nominated as the NDC candidate for St David, accompanied by supporters who walked through the constituency with yellow flags, party T-shirts, hats, costumes and music.

Speaking after his nomination, which he said took less than five minutes, Mitchell said he was pleased to be officially confirmed as the party’s candidate.

He said his manifesto, copies of which were being distributed during the walk-through, represented his commitment to constituents for the next five years. Mitchell pledged to return to the community regularly to assess progress against the promises made, and said completed commitments would be removed from the list and new ones added, allowing him to measure progress and be held accountable.

Among his priorities for St David, he identified improved healthcare, sporting facilities, infrastructure, and transportation.

The prime minister urged Grenadians to participate in the November 5 election, expressing confidence that the NDC would retain St David.

The NDC won nine of the 15 seats in the House of Representatives in the June 2022 general election, while the main opposition New National Party (NNP), led by Emmalin Pierre, who succeeded former prime minister and party founder Keith Mitchell as leader in 2024, secured six. Pierre will be the first woman to lead the NNP into a general election.

Former foreign affairs minister Peter David, who launched the Democratic People’s Movement (DPM) in November last year, is also expected to contest the election.

Special voting is scheduled for November 2, ahead of the general election.