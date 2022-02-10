Grenada Celebrates Its 48th Anniversary of Independence

Grenada marked the 48th anniversary of independence this week, and despite the looming pandemic, the island’s leaders met the commemorative day with a military parade at the National Stadium.

Gathered under the theme “Overcoming our Adversity – Safeguarding Livelihoods – Protecting our Future,” each person spoke to the struggles of the previous years and the path towards a prosperous future.

While guests were not allowed to attend due to the pandemic, many joined the live broadcast to see the parade on full display. Making his trademark address, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell noted how the “dark cloud of the pandemic” had changed their lives forever. He used the platform to express his concern about the island’s vaccination uptake and encouraged Grenadians to get vaccinated.

“We are concerned about the level of vaccine hesitancy that exists in Grenada… We believe in the science and remain optimistic that vaccination and achieving herd immunity will help bring an end to this crisis.”

An advocate for vaccination, the Prime Minister added, “…ultimately there is only so much the government can do and say. What we need more than ever is a solid partnership – government and people working side by side to overcome this pandemic.”

Grenada has recorded 211 deaths and 12,862 infections linked to COVID-19.

Grenada continues to provide COVID-19 relief to residents

As with other Caribbean islands, the pandemic has increased the onus on local governments to provide economic and social assistance to ease the burden of their people. This matter was a strong focal point in the Prime Minister’s address.

He spoke of his administration’s work in providing COVID-19 stimulus packages, some of which have already assisted hundreds of citizens and businesses. He highlighted that the 2022 budget presented to Parliament outlined further incentives for Grenadians this year. As it relates to a start date, he affirmed that “We are still in the early stages of implementation.”

The Prime Minister left no stone unturned. He ventured into talks of national pride, students returning to face-to-face tutoring, full months’ salary for front-line public health workers, and the government absorbing any increase in fuel prices above EC$15/gallon among other initiatives.

CARICOM proud

In her congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mitchell, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett shared, “There is much for the Government and People of Grenada to be proud of since achieving independence 48 years ago, as the country has moved resolutely along the path to development. Grenada’s contribution globally in academia, sports, culture, and diplomacy is well documented.”

“Honourable Prime Minister,” she continued, “Grenada continues to make significant contributions to the promotion of regional integration. In particular, the Community welcomes Grenada’s steadfast leadership on Science and Technology (including Information and Communications), for which you, Prime Minister, have portfolio responsibilities in the Quasi-Cabinet of the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government.”