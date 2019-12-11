To crown the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Year of Festivals in 2019, Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean debuted its newest event, Festival of Lights on the 6th and 7th of December.

The Festival took place on the Carenage, which is one of the most stunning spots in the destination. The beauty of the festoon lights on the Carenage was further enhanced by new spotlights, which lined the entire harbor area, lighting the historical buildings in a multi-coloured glow as well as a new laser light show.

Added to the ambience created by the lights was a mixture of carols, steel plan music, parang music, local cuisine, a Santa’s grotto and a night market that provided all the Grenadian Christmas goodies such as sorrel, ginger and household items.

Performances by local artists and groups such as the PBC Boys Choir, Sonika McKie, Kareem Alexis, Emily Rapier and Hess and the Boys crowned the entire affair.

The Festival of Lights was the brainchild of the Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority and adviser to the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Brenda Hood who championed the idea for a few years. She said, “ The Festival of Lights is an opportunity for us to show the world how wonderful and authentic Christmastime is in Grenada. It is also an opportunity for our visitors to interact with our friendly citizens.”

The Ministry for Tourism and Civil Aviation collaborated with the Grenada Tourism Authority to form a hard working Committee to bring the Festival of Lights to fruition.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Hon. Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen said it was a great achievement for Grenada to host its first Festival of Lights. She said, “This was true collaborative effort and we thank all the businesses that came on board. The Carenage is a stunning location and we hope to enhance it every year with the Festival of Lights.”

The Festival of Lights Committee, the Grenada Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation are already receiving positive feedback from the general public and looking at ways to further enhance Grenada’s newest festival for 2020. There will be two more events on Saturday December 14 starting at 5pm and December 21 at 3pm to close out the Festival of Lights for 2019.

Photo caption: Lights illuminating the Carenage for Festival of Lights

