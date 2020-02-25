Hopkin was widely credited with increasing tourism to Grenada via his work with the island’s tourism association and with his ownership of Spice Island, which became synonymous with luxury and remains a flagship for Grenada.

In 2004, Hopkin was knighted for his contribution to tourism in Grenada and the Caribbean as a whole. He was he recipient of many other honours marking his life’s work.

He died aged 75 following complications from heart surgery. Hopkin is survived by his wife Betty and four children, who continue to run Spice Island.

There will be a celebration of his life on 5 March.