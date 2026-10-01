GRENADA-Parliament to be dissolved ahead of general election

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Mitchell confirmed the planned dissolution ahead of the expected announcement on Sunday of a date for the election.

He is also urging eligible Grenadians who have not yet registered to vote to complete the registration process before Parliament is dissolved.

“Once Parliament is dissolved, the writ for the holding of the election will be put in place by the Governor General. Therefore, it means there will be no further registration,” Mitchell said.

“So anyone who has not been registered, they need to get registered this week because that’s how you exercise your power to decide how and when and where and why Grenada moves forward,” he added.

Earlier this week, Mitchell announced that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) will officially launch its election campaign on October 4.

The next general election is constitutionally due no later than October 2027, but an earlier poll has been widely anticipated.

“The official launch will be on the 4th of October. We are going to present all 15 of our candidates on the 4th of October. A long concert will be held on the 4th of October. You will be seeing it in the sky, and then you, me, us, will be ready for battle,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who led the NDC to victory in the 2022 general election after the party won nine of the 15 seats at stake, had earlier urged supporters to ensure they were registered to vote before Friday.

Addressing party supporters, Mitchell expressed confidence in the NDC’s prospects while calling for a strong showing at the polls.

“This is the National Democratic Congress election to win. This election is about validating the last four years,” he said.

Mitchell said the 2022 election had been about “lifting the cloud over Grenada,” adding that the next five years should be about “validating the actual work that has been done for the last four years.”

The main challenger to the NDC is expected to be the opposition New National Party (NNP), which will contest a general election for the first time without its founder and former prime minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, at the helm.