Grenada PM Invites UK’s Rishi Sunak to Discuss Reparations

During his speech, Mr Mitchell made a special mention of Haiti and said the Caribbean country is the strongest example where there is a need for “reparative justice”

He said: “And I make special mention of the Republic of Haiti. Because if there is one island where it is demonstrable that the need for reparative justice exists it is the Republic of Haiti.”

Mr Mitchell’s call for the talks were also supported by BBC reporter Laura Trevelyan, who was in Grenada to formally apologise for her ancestors’ past role in slavery on the island.

Ms Trevelyan urged British authorities engage with the region on talks about reparations with “CARICOM and bodies such as the Grenadian National Reparations Commission.”

During the same event, the Grenada National Reparations Commission (GNRC) told the government to begin consultations about removing King Charles III as its head of state.

Chairman of the GNRC, Arley Gill, said as Grenada prepares to celebrate 50 years of independence from the United Kingdom, next year, now is the time for changes.

“A conversation on Grenada becoming a republic and moving away graciously from the [British] Monarchy as head of state must commence in earnest,” Mr Gill said at a Reparations Forum held last Monday.

According to the National Archives of Grenada, between 1662 and 1807 Britain shipped 3.1 million Africans across the Atlantic Ocean in the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

The Africans who were forcibly enslaved and were brought to British owned colonies in the Caribbean, including Grenada, and sold as slaves to work on plantations, generating millions of pounds for Britain.

Mr Mitchell, became Grenada’s ninth Prime Minister last year after winning the 2022 general election.