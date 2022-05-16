Grenada Prime Minister Keith Mitchell Calls Election June 23

CNW- Grenada Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell on Saturday night announced June 23 as the date for the general election as his ruling New National Party (NNP) seeks a third consecutive term in office.

Nomination Day will be June 1.

The last general election was held in 2018, and the NNP swept the polls in the last two general elections, winning all 15 seats in the Parliament. Mitchell, 75, one of the longest-serving heads of government in the Caribbean has already signaled that this election will be his last as leader of the party.

The NNP will face a challenge from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who is contesting the election with young attorney, Dickon Mitchell, at the helm.

Mitchell told supporters that he had already asked Governor General, Dame Cécile La Grenade, to dissolve Parliament on Monday, May 16.

“I have also asked the governor general to issue the writ for the election on Tuesday, May 17, in other words, only one day you have to try to register if you ain’t register yet. I warned you already, I warned you, I warned you.”

He said the publication of the writs will be made on Wednesday, May 18, with Nomination Day on Wednesday, June 1.

Mitchell said his administration was able to stabilize the local economy, and brought back discipline to the budgetary process, a situation that found favor with the international community.

“We need to judge the last nine years,” he said, adding that the last four years had also been one of application and devotion.

He said his administration had also developed the environment for increased investment in the country, warning that “we cannot go back to stagnation.”

But he acknowledged that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had an effect on the local economy, but “we have stopped the bottom from falling from the economy in our darkest days.

“We were determined not to abandon you and while we are not totally out of the woods as yet, we are making progress. There are new challenges, but we have the team that will meet them,” Mitchell told cheering supporters promising to outline his party’s socio-economic plans during th