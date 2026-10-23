Grenada projecting significant visitor spending in 2026

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ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Oct 23, CMC – Grenada is projecting visitor spending this year to reach more than one billion dollars (One E dollar=US$0.37 cents) following visitor expenditure of EC$1.047 billion in 2025.

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) said that last year’s spending followed two years of consecutive growth, with visitor expenditure rising by 20.4 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

“This performance underscores tourism’s importance to Grenada’s national development,” said Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture Minister, Adrian Thomas.

“Sustaining that progress requires careful stewardship of the cultural and natural assets that attract visitors, alongside investment in the people and infrastructure that support the industry. Our responsibility is to build a tourism sector that can sustain its success over time and contribute to the country’s long-term prosperity.”

In 2025, stayover visitors accounted for EC$984.9 million, up 5.14 per cent on 2024, while cruise expenditure rose by 56.6 per cent to EC$61.9 million over the same period.

Full 2026 projections indicate a further EC$20.9 million in visitor spending, taking the total to EC$1.068 billion. Stayover spending alone is projected to exceed one billion EC dollars.

“Surpassing one billion dollars is an important milestone for Grenada and a powerful reason to be deliberate about the quality of our future growth,” said Randall Dolland, GTA chairman.

“Our priority must be to deepen the connections between tourism and the wider economy, creating more opportunities for Grenadian businesses to supply the sector and for communities to participate in its success. The experiences that distinguish our destination, from our food and culture to our natural environment, should also provide a stronger foundation for local enterprise and livelihoods.”

The GTA chief of operations and acting chief executive officer, Kirl Grant-Hoschtialek, said maintaining this level of visitor expenditure requires a destination strategy that connects market demand with the depth and quality of the experience on the ground.

“Our competitiveness rests on giving visitors compelling reasons to choose Grenada, spend more time here and return. Looking towards 2027, our focus through Pure Experiences is to make community-based experiences a more visible and accessible part of that offering, encouraging visitors to explore more of our islands and directing greater economic opportunity towards local businesses,” said Grant-Hoschtialek.

The GTA said that more recent visitor activity also points to sustained demand, with arrivals during the 2–11 August 2026 Spicemas period rising by 20 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

CMC/kj/ir//2026