Grenada: Veteran Journalist Odette Campbell Has Died

Loop News- The Grenadian and Caribbean media fraternity was sent into mourning following news that veteran journalist Odette Campbell has died.

Reports said Campbell passed away in New York last night after a period of prolonged illness.

The Government Information Service of Grenada (GIS) paid tribute to Campbell, who was the Managing Director of the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN).

GIS said Campbell mentored and trained several of its staff during her more than 30-year career, which included her time as a lecturer at the T.A Marryshow Community College as part of their Associate’s Degree Program in Media Studies.

“Mrs Campbell’s contribution to the growth and development of the media landscape will forever be her legacy. To all of those who loved her; family, friends and colleagues, we pray for comfort during your time of grief. May her soul rest in peace,” GIS said.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell thanked Campbell for her strong work ethic and passion.

He said her work and contributions would never be forgotten.

“Her impact on Grenada’s media industry will long be remembered, touching the lives of journalists and viewers for over 30 years in the industry. As a former lecturer at the T. A. Marryshow Community College, where she taught the Media Management and other courses in the Associate Degree in Media Studies program, Mrs. Campbell used her knowledge and experience to train and upgrade younger colleagues in the field,” he said in a statement.

“Her efforts sought to ensure that all media practitioners were trained and certified, a step she saw as the main foundation in raising the bar of the local media fraternity.”