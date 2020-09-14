BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of National Unity is yet again delivering on its promise to build a stronger and more resilient healthcare sector with the commencement of the construction of the new St. Peter’s Health Centre.

At the ground breaking ceremony, which took place at the site on September 14, Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, said the stronger and more resilient healthcare sector will focus on reducing the impact of both communicable and non-communicable diseases on the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Byron-Nisbett also noted that the construction of the new health centre illustrates the ministry’s commitment and significant buy in to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #3 Family Health, Good Health and Wellbeing.

The minister said that it is the ministry’s intention to continue to invest in health and wellness at the primary health care level.

The new St. Peter’s Health Centre will provide contemporary healthcare services to over 4,000 families.

“This is indeed a large population and the fact that so many of our citizens will be able to access a wide-range of services provided by this brand new facility,” said Byron-Nisbett. “This is exciting because the Ministry of Health is committed to providing health care for everyone embracing the basic tenets, care that is available, care that is equitable and care that is accessible and affordable for its entire people.”

The minister said the project is part of a community-wide facelift and buildout of an excellent primary health infrastructure. It will foster the promotion of health and prevent disease and positively impact the quality of life.

“As you are aware, we have already built and commissioned a state-of-the-art primary health facility in Tabernacle,” said Byron-Nisbett. “We are nearing completion of a highly refurbished health centre at new town. We are in the design phase for the new Basseterre Health Centre. Many other health centres throughout the country will be significantly enhanced under the administration of the Team Unity Government.

“What is quietly happening in our community is a massive investment in an improved healthcare sector at both the primary and secondary level. This ground-breaking is a huge deal for the community of St. Peter’s and its environs. It’s just part of the bigger picture for the Ministry of Health. We will persevere until all the other pieces are brought together to complete a holistic system.”

The Health Minister said that the new St. Peter’s Health Centre will transform the quality of primary health care in the community with its new amenities and ambience, demographic and service mix.

“The Ministry of Health is heading in the right direction,” concluded Byron-Nisbett. “What is happening today to replace an old termite-ridden, dilapidated and obsolete structure with a brand new facility, as seen on the billboard, is strong evidence to this fact.”

Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, right; with other officials break ground for the new St. Peter’s Health Centre.