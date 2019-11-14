The government of St. Kitts and Nevis broke ground today Wednesdayto begin construction on two multi-million dollar pavilions at the Tabernacle Playing Field.

The two new facilities will be constructed at a cost of approximately $3.5 million; $1 million of which was pledged by Range Developments. Range Developments is responsible for the establishment of the 126-room Park Hyatt St. Kitts luxury resort at the South East Peninsula.

The new facilities are another indication of the government’s commitment to the development of sporting communities in the Federation, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Mr. Tom Buchanan said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Clearly, the ministry and Government understand the importance of sport venues and their invaluable contributions to the people of the country. Naturally, they provide the benefit of physical activity but they also empower our youth and promote higher self-esteem,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said the construction of the two pavilions will further enhance the Tabernacle Playing Field, which was recently outfitted with modern lighting infrastructure to facilitate night time events.

“We come today to [break ground] for the $3.5 million investment in sporting facilities in Tabernacle, and I want to say thank you to the Ministry of Sports for the wonderful job it is doing,” said Dr. Harris, who is the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency 7, in which Tabernacle lies.

The designs of the pavilions have made provisions for both female and male bathrooms, showers, locker rooms and lockers, a kitchen, a restaurant, a dining area and an open area for multi-use civil space.

“This will be a major facility in St. Kitts and Nevis, and we will develop this to be one of the best playing grounds in the Federation…and you the people of Tabernacle and from the adjoining communities who will come, you are worthy of this investment. We hope that you will care for it and that you will not take it for granted,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Senior Minister, the Honourable Vance Amory; Minister responsible for Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd; Director of the Public Works Department, Mr. Cromwell Williams, and Senior General Manager at CONTEC DT, Mr. Afzal Khan were also present for the ceremony.

As part of its community advancement initiative, CONTEC DT partnered with stakeholders to grant support in the architectural designs of the new facilities.