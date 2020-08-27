BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The policies guiding the operations and programmes of the new Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development are being advanced as the government works to fulfil its mandate to promote and enhance opportunities for creatives.



Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett is the minister charged with leading the new ministry. She said there is no budgetary allocation for the government ministry, as it did not exist in 2019 when the budget was passed. Funding measures are being reviewed as the groundwork for the establishment of various divisions is being considered.



“It is the aim of the ministry to be able to provide support to people, especially innovation to creatives such as musicians, artists, videographers and [others],” said Minister Byron-Nisbett. “We want to provide you with the support to grow your business or even to be able to market your business.”



The minister added that the assistance extends to people wishing to start a business. This includes sharing advice and information on the necessary steps to be taken as well as training.



Individuals will have the opportunity to weigh in on some of the services provided by the new ministry. Town hall-style meetings will be held soon to gather opinions and suggestions of people about how the ministry should “evolve and grow.



“It is a brand new ministry, mostly geared toward young entrepreneurs, entertainers, and people within the creative space,” she said. “We will reach out to people within that space to help shape this new ministry in an effort to see how we can help you to help yourselves …”