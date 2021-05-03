MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of Cuban residents living in the United States gathered for a demonstration Sunday in Miami. They are demanding that the American embassy in Havana be reopened.

The crowd said the embassy has been closed since September of 2017, which makes it even harder for families to get back together through the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program.

For years, the program has served as a straightforward, legal way to reunite Cuban families in the US.

Congressional Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Maria Elvira Salazar introduced a new program, the Cuban Family Reunification Modernization Act, which would restart visa processing claims.

It would also allow eligible citizens and permanent residents in the US to apply for their relatives on the island to join them here while they wait for their immigration visas to be issued.