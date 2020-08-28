CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) student Ms. Nikelsia Kelly has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Pearletta Lanns Scholarship to assist with financial expenses during her secondary education.

Present at the ceremony were Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth in the Nevis Island Administration; St. George’s Parish area representatives; Mrs. Lineth Williams, Principal of the Gingerland Secondary School; her grandmother Ms. Dawn Kelly, her mother Ms. Nicole Latoya Kelly, and other relatives.

Hon. Pearletta Lanns, a retired High Court Judge from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, presented a $1,000 cheque to Ms. Kelly of Taylors Pasture in Gingerland, on August 26 during a ceremony at the school auditorium.

The retired judge from Gingerland was a past GSS student. She wanted to assist a student attending the school.

“Some time ago, I expressed an interest in awarding a scholarship in perpetuity to a Gingerland Secondary School student,” said Hon. Lanns. To be eligible, the student has to be born in Gingerland, ambitious and hardworking.

“The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance for uniforms, books and other school supplies to a student who exhibits sound academic performance, is hardworking and in financial need,” she said.

Ms. Lanns urged the former 1a2 student to remain focused and continue to apply herself diligently to her schoolwork.

“Always keep in mind the motto of your school “Through difficulties to the stars.” Respect your parents, teachers and yourself,” said Ms. Lanns. “Choose your friends wisely. Put God first and pray without ceasing.”

Ms. Lanns established the fully funded scholarship for four years. When Ms. Kelly graduates from the GSS another student will receive the award.

Ms. Lanns said she hoped the award would act as an impetus to encourage students to work hard to achieve their goals.

Ms. Kelly thanked Ms. Lanns for making the scholarship available, saying it would be a big financial help to her and her family. She pledged to work hard and do her best at school.