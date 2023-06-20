Guayana Government Minister Arrested on Rape Charges, Released on $1m Bail.

- Advertisement -

Hours after being arrested by law enforcement officers at the Brickdam Police Station in a rape investigation, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall was last night released on $1m bail.

He is to return to the station at 8 am today.

Dharamlall was last evening arrested by police after presenting himself at the Brickdam Police Station in relation to rape allegations made by a 16-year-old girl.

At approximately 6.30 pm yesterday, he surrendered himself in the company of his attorney Nigel Hughes and remained at the Brickdam Station until 10.15 pm.

The politician has retained the services of renowned attorney, Nigel Hughes after the damning allegations surfaced on social media last week.

Dharamlall proceeded on administrative leave this week in light of the allegations that he raped a 16-year-old schoolgirl in December 2022.

The child is now in the care of the Child Care and Protection Agency. It is understood that she has already submitted to police a detailed report on the alleged incident.

Dharamall has since denied the allegations. On Friday last, President Dr Irfaan Ali told the News Room that he has zero tolerance for anyone accused of or displaying such behaviour and promised a thorough probe once an official complaint is made.

“As a government, we are committed to having any facts fully investigated as we hold dearly our girls and women in every community. And we will continue to do everything to ensure their safety and well-being,” President Ali had said.

Sources: Jamaica Gleaner, Stabroek News, agencies, Guyana police.