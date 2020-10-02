BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Organization of American States (OAS) has announced a call for applications for of Caribbean community (CARICOM) citizens for an online Guest Service Gold Tourism Certification Course offered by the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) in the United States.

The scholarship covers 100 percent of course fees, including learning materials, and certification exam.

Interested applicants must:

• Be a citizen or permanent resident of a CARICOM member state of the OAS.

• Currently employed in the hospitality industry or have a strong interest in obtaining employment in the hospitality industry or have a small business in the hospitality industry.

• Be proficient in English.

• Have access to a computer with a reliable internet connection with appropriate video and audio functions.

Applicants are required to apply via the following link:

https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1099&Type=4&Lang=Eng

They should submit an online application package, including all supporting documents. The supporting documents include a copy of a Government-issued ID (Passport ID page or National ID Card), and an updated CV or resume, which includes educational background and experience by October 25.