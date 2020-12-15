CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — A senior officer at the Custom and Excise Department, Nevis Division is reminding the public of an important procedure they must follow when goods are being cleared.

Roger Fyfield, Assistant Comptroller attached to the Division said on December 14, that they are critical documents necessary for clearing goods on behalf of others.



“I just want to take this opportunity to remind you the general public also of the Authorisation Form. If you are unable to clear your package and you want someone to clear it on your behalf, we are asking you to send a note to the Customs or you can go on to the Customs website www.skncustoms.com and the permission slip is on there that you can download and you complete it.

“We are also asking you to provide the Customs with a picture ID of yourself,” he said. “That’s a government-issued picture ID, of course, one that is valid and one that bears your signature. The person who is clearing your package is also required to bring a valid government-issued picture ID to Customs.”

Fyfield also described the process the Customs Department uses to determine the fees paid on packages due to the Federal government’s Christmas concessions on some imported goods.

“The government has been kind and gracious by providing the Christmas package,” said Fyfield. “Once you import during December from the 1st December to 31st December and you would have cleared your goods d from that particular time frame, you would be allowed 400 pounds of foods absolutely free. On non-food stuff items, you will get an allowance or exemption of US$200 or EC$540.

“If you order a cell phone that comes and it costs US$300, Customs will subtract the US$200,” said Fyfield. “The taxes and duties will be levied on US$100, that’s how it works.”

Fyfield explained how the concession is applied.

“How it works is per shipment, not per piece,” said Fyfield. “You may have a shipment that has 10 pieces or three pieces, you would not get the exemption on each of the pieces. The 10 pieces or how many in your shipment, total Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) are added and then the US$200 would be subtracted from that.

“So it is per shipment, not per piece, but of course, if you import this week, if you import next week or when you import is fine because it is per shipment and not per piece,” said Fyfield. “I hope I have made myself clear. I hope by doing so everyone will better understand and have a better idea of how things work so you can plan accordingly.”

In closing, Fyfield extend Season’s Greetings to all.

“On behalf of the management and staff of the Customs and Excise Department, Nevis Division, I wish everyone a happy and Merry Christmas and a bright and prosperous 2021,” said Fyfield.