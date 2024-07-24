Guilty Pleas And Sentencing In Larceny Case

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Kevin Jeffers of La Guerite and Elroy Matthew of

Market Street appeared at the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court on July 24, 2024, to answer charges of larceny brought against them on July 1, 2023. The charges stemmed from their arrest following investigations into the theft of goods from Rams Wholesale at Bird Rock on June 28, 2023.

Both Mr. Jeffers and Mr. Matthew pled guilty to the charges. The court imposed a fine of $4,000 on each defendant, to be paid within six months. Failure to pay the fine will result in a two-month prison sentence.

Yanqing Li of Cardin Avenue, who was previously charged with the offense of Receiving in

connection to this case, was acquitted of the charge.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) continues to encourage the

community to report any suspicious activities and remains dedicated to maintaining law and order.