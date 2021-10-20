BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 20, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — The new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre in Ottley’s Village was the sole venue as the seventh segment of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League played off on Tuesday evening October 19.

Excitement was in the air as the fourteen teams were supposed to have played under one roof, an aura that saw Guinness Domino Club which had started poorly when the league opened late last month edging out former champion team Lodge Domino Club 13-12.

Another close and hotly contested game saw Mansion Domino Club beat defending champion Tabernacle Domino Club in a dramatic fashion. The game was tight right from the word go and could have gone either way after the two teams tied up at 12-12.

Kevin Fahie of Guinness Domino Club makes a move in their game against former champion team Lodge Domino Club on their way to a 13-12 win.

In the decider, the pair of Cremoy Aggard and Clifford Richards of Mansion played the game of their life amassing 100 points before their opponents could score a single point, a feat that earned them a bonus point thus carrying the day with a 14-12 win.

Former champion team, Parsons Domino Club, beat Phillips Domino Club 13-9, while another former champion team and the current points standing leader Unity Domino Club picked up maximum points without having to move any dominos after their opponents Ottley’s Domino Club failed to turn up. It was ironic that Ottley’s Domino Club failed to turn up as the new venue is right in their home village.

In other games, Christ Church Domino Club beat Sylvers Domino Club 13-7, Saddlers Domino Club beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-10, while Molineux Domino Club stopped Unstoppable Domino Club 13-9.

At the end of the seventh segment of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, former champion team Unity widened its points standing lead and now leads with 35 points. Unity is followed by Christ Church 26 points; Saddlers 25 points; Parsons 24 points; and Sylvers 24 points.

Others, in order, are Lodge 21 points; Molineux 21 points; Tabernacle 19 points; Mansion 19 points; Phillips 18 points; Guinness 16 points; Small Corner Bar 12 points; Unstoppable 11 points; and Ottley’s 10 points.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League is sponsored by Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Eighth segment of play in this only round of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League will play off on Thursday October 21 and all games will be at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre in Ottley’s, as was done on Tuesday, since the venue has the capacity to accommodate all the seven games under the strict Covid-19 protocols.

Order of play will see Parsons facing Molineux; Saddlers vs. Lodge; Mansion will come up against Sylvers; leader on the points standing table Unity will face Small Corner Bar; Guinness will challenge defending champion Tabernacle; Phillips vs. Christ Church; and Unstoppable vs. Ottley’s.

Clifford Richards of Mansion Domino takes no chance as his team went on to dramatically edge out defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club 14-12.