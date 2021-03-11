FIVE gunmen were yesterday shot dead in a gunfight with members of the security forces in Bedward Gardens, St Andrew, bringing immediate relief to some residents of nearby August Town, who claimed that men from that area have been terrorising them.

A member of the Jamaica Defence Force was shot and injured during the operation which occured just after 4:00 am.

Members of the constabulary and military say they will continue targeted operations in Bedward Gardens to nab others whom they believe eluded them in yesterday’s operation.

The dead were yesterday identified as: 48-year-old Colin Mingoes, alias “Speng”; 24-year-old Oniel Dixon; 20-year-old Ackeem McLean, alias “Tilo”; Taffari Dell; and Julanie Palmer.

Police reported that three submachine guns were among seven firearms recovered following the security operation.

According to head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, the deceased were members of the dangerous Berry Gang, based in Bedward Gardens and that there was evidence that others gang members fled the scene, based on spent shells that were found at the scene that did not match the weapons recovered.

“The Berry Gang operates in the area and in recent times they have been provoking the residents of August Town by going into the hills and firing at them. On Sunday, they fired at one of our [security] checkpoints [so] they decided to go in search of these men. The operation was planned and when they went into the area, the first contact resulted in a gunfire. Shortly thereafter, there were several other contact with criminals.