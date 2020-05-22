US airport officials have intercepted a series of illegal shipments of guns, drugs and cash destined for Caribbean countries including Antigua and Barbuda.

Customs and border protection officers at Miami International Airport discovered two weapons, more than 38 pounds of marijuana and cash worth US$48,000 in different outbound shipments of cargo.

The officers found 32 pounds of marijuana concealed in cereal and diaper boxes destined for Antigua on May 8.

They also seized four packages containing cereal boxes, cans of crackers and an iced tea container concealing marijuana weighing over six pounds intended for Guyana.

In addition, there was one M4 rifle, a Tech 9 pistol and ammunition magazine. The weapons were disguised as toys and also intended for Guyana.

On May 15, officers seized US$29,000 in cash hidden within magazines and parcels heading for Costa Rica.

The items are said to have originated from the USA’s eastern regions. Miami International Airport bosses say the Floridian city’s outbound cargo environment is the gateway to the Caribbean and South America and is regularly used by would-be smugglers.