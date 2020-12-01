GEORGETOWN, Guyana–November 30th, 2020–Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, earlier today, met with His Excellency, Ambassador M. Mostapha Mouahhidi, from the Kingdom of Morocco.

During the meeting, the two discussed new areas for collaboration to further develop Guyana’s agriculture sector.

Minister Mustapha said opportunities for investments in fertilizer production and transfer of technology were two of the main areas discussed.

“Like Guyana, Morocco’s agriculture sector employs a very large percentage of its population. As a developing country and the renewed interest, we are seeing in the agriculture sector, it would serve our country well to collaborate in order to develop our sector. We are open to having specialists come to Guyana and work with our technical officers and farmers to improve the way we do agriculture in Guyana.

Minister Mustapha said that the Government has begun the ground work by improving the drainage and irrigation infrastructure in several areas across the country.

He also pointed out a number of other measures taken to propel the sector, highlighting, “the reduction of fees and removal of taxes from agricultural inputs. These collaborations with international partners will further encourage an enabling environment for agriculture in Guyana to develop and reach its full potential.”

Agriculture in Morocco employs about 40% of the nation’s workforce. Thus, it is the largest employer in the country. In the rainy sections of the northwest, barley, wheat, and other cereals can be raised without irrigation.

On the Atlantic coast, where there are extensive plains, olives, citrus fruits, and wine grapes are grown, largely with water supplied by artesian wells. Morocco also produces a significant amount of illicit hashish, much of which is shipped to Western Europe. Livestock are raised and forests yield cork, cabinet wood, and building materials. Part of the maritime population fishes for its livelihood.

Moroccan agricultural production also consists of orange, tomatoes, potatoes, olives, and olive oil. High quality agricultural products are usually exported to Europe.

Morocco produces enough food for domestic consumption except for grains, sugar, coffee and tea. More than 40% of Morocco’s consumption of grains and flour is imported from the United States and France.

Agriculture in Guyana–sugar and rice are the most important primary agricultural products, as they had been since the nineteenth century. Sugar was produced primarily for export whereas most rice was consumed domestically. Today in Guyana sugar production generates the most revenue in the primary industry, at around 15% of the total annual GNP.

Other important crops include wheat, bananas, coconuts, coffee, cocoa, citrus fruits, pepper and pumpkin and livestock commodities from the country’s various cattle ranches including beef, pork, poultry, dairy products and fish, notably shrimp. In some areas peanuts are also an important crop