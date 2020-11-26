GEORGETOWN, Guyana– His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that it is an opportune time for both Guyana and Suriname to take the lead in demonstrating the successes of regional integration.

The Guyanese President made this assertion while delivering his congratulatory message on the occasion of the country’s 45th Independence Anniversary at the Extraordinary Sitting of the National Assembly of the Republic of Suriname.

In his message, President Ali reaffirmed his government’s commitment to formulating a plan which will see deepened economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

” Today, I pledge the solidarity of my government with the people of Suriname and commit to working to ensure enhanced cooperation for our mutual benefit.”

President Ali acknowledged that Guyana and Suriname are perched to benefit from accelerated growth and development, not only through the utilization of natural resources but through the abundant potential that lies in agriculture, value added, tourism and expanded trade.

” The attention these resources now attract should make all of us even more thankful for the achievement of political independence. Investors and entrepreneurs are now knocking at our doors, more eager than ever to do business.”

The President pressed for both countries to seize the opportunities during this ‘special period’ to strengthen bilateral relations and to begin to dismantle the impediments through bilateral trade.

” We should take advantage of both the synergies and complementarities of our economies to deepen economic and social integration.”

He added that the countries due to their sizes and agricultural potential can “fulfill a great proportion of the food needs within the Caribbean Community”.

President Ali also said that as Suriname celebrates and enters into the 46th year of its independence and as Guyana prepares to celebrate its 55th year of independence next year, both countries should create a dedicated pathway that would deepen economic and social cooperation.

A Parade of the armed forces and cultural groups immediately followed the delivery of congratulatory messages and the addressed by Government officials.