Guyana begins installation of FIFA mini pitches

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 20, CMC – Guyana is one step closer to having its first-ever FIFA Arena mini-pitches with installation work underway at Haslington on the East Coast of Demerara.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) confirmed that the final phase of construction commenced over the weekend, with a team of FIFA specialists working to install the artificial turf, fencing, goals and side boards at the Haslington site.

Guyana is set to benefit from two all-weather mini-pitches, with the second facility located at Retrieve, Linden, serving communities in the Upper Demerara region.

The development places Guyana among the first Caribbean nations to begin implementing the FIFA Arena Project, a global initiative designed to provide children and young people with safe, modern and accessible spaces to play football.

According to the GFF, once installation at Haslington is completed, the FIFA team will move to Retrieve to undertake the corresponding work.

Official commissioning dates for both facilities are expected to be announced shortly.

Each mini-pitch is manufactured by Netherlands-based Edel Grass BV at a cost of approximately US$98,000 (GUY$21 million).

GFF President Wayne Forde welcomed the progress, highlighting the contributions of East Demerara Football Association President Rickford Profitt and Upper Demerara Football Association President Wainwright Bethune in advancing the initiative.

“When we received these two pitches in December last year, we made a commitment to deliver them to the East Demerara and Upper Demerara football communities. We are now fulfilling that promise,” Forde stated.

“Our ambition is to establish FIFA Arena Mini-Pitches across all nine regional associations, creating safe, modern and accessible spaces where boys and girls can discover their talent, schools can strengthen their football programmes, and communities can unite through the beautiful game.”