Guyana’s President David Granger has rejected a claim by Private Sector Commission member Kit Nascimento that he took part in attempts to force a rigged election on the people of Guyana. For his part, he has been claiming the opposition had been engaged in vote-rigging during the March election, the votes in which are being recounted.

in a letter published in today’s edition of the Guyana Times, Nascimento accused Granger of giving mixed signals to the population since he said the President has committed himself to present attempts to recount votes cast during the March 2 Regional and General Elections while not outrightly rejecting the botched tabulation process adopted by the Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo.

Nascimento also accused Granger of attempting to impose his “Presidential presence on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) recount proceedings” when he arrived at the recount headquarters at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre with a full cadre of security.

But, Granger, through the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP), said Nascimento’s letter was filled with untruths and inaccuracies “that were clearly designed to besmirch” his character and “to foster hatred for him in the society.”

“While Nascimento is free to champion his own views, the Ministry takes umbrage with the Guyana Times for disseminating those falsehoods into the public domain. The onus is on the paper’s editors and publishers to ensure that it first checks facts before rushing to publication, and to ensure that it does not spread misinformation about the sitting Head of State,” MOTP said.

“Nascimento and the Guyana Times must know that President Granger remains President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana until another President is sworn in. He is, therefore, entitled to travel with the requisite security detail that is determined by the Special Protective Service.”

The Ministry noted Granger was not given any additional security measures when he arrived at the conference centre.

The Ministry also denied that GECOM Chairman Claudette Singh was present at Granger’s side when he spoke with reporters after his walk-through of the conference centre.

It said there was live footage of the entire event to back their claim.

The Ministry called on “Nascimento and all right-thinking Guyanese to refrain from attacking the good character of the President.”

The Ministry added Granger will abide by the decision of the Elections Commission.