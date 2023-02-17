Guyana Donates US$100,000 to Earthquake Ravaged Turkey, Syria

Guyana is contributing $100,000 to help relief efforts in Turkey and neighboring Syria affected by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake earlier this month, President Irfaan Ali said.

He said the donation will be split equally between the earthquake-hit countries.

“The contributions will be channeled through the United Nations,” a government statement said.

The decision to assist follows United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ appeal on Tuesday for humanitarian funding to bring urgent relief to approximately five million Syrians.

The February 6 quake resulted in more than 40,000 fatalities, injuries to civilians and destruction to infrastructure.

Guterres had announced that US$397 million is needed to address humanitarian concerns in Syria over the next three months, in priority areas such as shelter, healthcare, food and protection.

CMC/