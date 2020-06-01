GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) says it will be ready to make a final declaration of the disputed March 2, regional and general elections by June 16, three days after the ongoing national recount of the ballots come to an end.

An addendum to the national recount to the May 4 Order, was published and gazetted on Friday.

It states that the Commission will give the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield on or before the new recount deadline to submit his report, containing the tabulation of the 10 electoral districts and the Observation Reports of each of those districts to the elections body.

“The Commission shall, after deliberating on the report shall determine whether it will request the Chief Elections Officer to use the data compiled in accordance with paragraph 12 as the basis for the submission of a report under section 96 of the Representation of the People’s Act Chapter 1:03 provided that the Commission, shall no later than three days after receiving the report, make the declaration of the final credible count of the March 2 Elections,” according to the amended Order.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander said having received the reports, GECOM will deliberate after which, Lowenfield will be advised to make a final submission.

GECOM had undertaken the recount of the ballots cast after both the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had claimed victory in the polls. The recount is being observed by a three-member high level team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Alexander said the people of Guyana can expect concrete information about the content of the Observation Reports especially concerning migrants and dead persons voting and other anomalies already brought to the public.

Meanwhile, GECOM said that 82 ballot boxes were reviewed on Friday, bringing to 1,555 ballot boxes that have been recounted with 784 remaining.

