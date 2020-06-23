Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Presidential candidate Dr. Irfaan Ali have petitioned the Caribbean Court of Justice to overturn Monday’s Guyana Appeal Court ruling, which instructs the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) to only use valid votes when declaring the results of the March 2 Regional and General Election.

Attorney and candidate for PPP/C Mohabir Anil Nandlall announced the appeal and serving of notice via his Facebook page today.

In the application, Jagdeo and Ali said they were advised by their attorneys that the Court of Appeal erred in law.

Jagdeo and Ali said the Appeal Court does not have any jurisdiction to hear the case or find that the scope “of Article 177(2) of the Constitution could be modified or amended by virtue of any Order of GECOM.”

The respondents in the case are Eslyn David, who brought the initial matter, Chief Elections Officer, Chairman of The Guyana Elections Commission, The Guyana Elections Commission, The Attorney General of Guyana, Mark France, Daniel Josh Kanhai, Lennox Shuman, Shazaam Ally and Abedin Kindy Ali.

David, a supporter of the ruling coalition, sought the Appeal Court’s intervention after GECOM Chair Claudette Singh instructed Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield to prepare a report for an election declaration after he expressed that the polls could not be deemed credible due to instances of electoral fraud.