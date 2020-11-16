GEORGETOWN, Guyana–November 13th, 2020–“Instead of an importer having to visit six agencies for permits and approvals, all the documentation will be submitted at a single window, which will them be shared with the respective agencies,” President Ali has stated.

The President said the PPP/C Administration has traditionally “progressively” improved the ease of doing business in Guyana. The new system is part of Government’s schedule of programs to assist the business community.

He cited the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2020 report, which noted Guyana’s two-slot slippage in its ranking in 2019, relative to 2014. Among the areas highlighted were the processing of construction permits, registration of property and the payment of taxes.

In an effort to reverse that slippage, the President has directed the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce to spearhead new policies.

The Ministry will also collaborate with other ministries and agencies to streamline measures to improve business development. These include procedures relating to business startups, payment of taxes, obtaining electricity and approving construction permits.

The United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT) Recommendation 33, lists the Single Window for Trade as “A facility that allows parties involved in trade and transport to lodge standardized information and documents with a single-entry point to fulfil all import, export, and transit-related regulation.”

Meanwhile, President Ali said his Government will ensure that investors’ applications and requests are facilitated more promptly.

He added that the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) is being restructured as a vehicle to attract and facilitate investment and export promotion. This, he said, is part of his Government’s agenda of improving the ease of doing business.