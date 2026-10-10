GUYANA-Guyana, Jamaica sign tourism cooperation agreement

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 10, CMC – Guyana and Jamaica have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation in tourism and hospitality, with plans to promote investment, improve air connectivity and expand collaboration between the two destinations.

The agreement was signed by Guyana’s Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, and Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, during the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2026 at the Atlantic Suites by Hyatt.

The signing was attended by Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Jennifer Griffith, Guyana Tourism Authority Director Kamrul Baksh and Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer Dona Regis-Prosper.

The MOU provides a framework for the countries to share knowledge and expertise, strengthen engagement among tourism stakeholders and encourage travel between the destinations. It also identifies opportunities for cooperation in tourism investment, air connectivity, education and training, sustainable tourism development and resilience.

Rodrigues said the agreement would allow both countries to share expertise and explore opportunities for closer collaboration.

“This partnership allows us to learn from each other’s experiences, build stronger connections between our tourism stakeholders and create opportunities that benefit our people and the wider Caribbean,” she said.

Bartlett described Guyana as an emerging destination and said closer ties could contribute to Caribbean tourism integration and multi-destination tourism.

He also called for greater emphasis on ensuring that tourism delivers more value to local economies and contributes to the prosperity of Caribbean people.

“Guyana is adding much more to the Caribbean tourism experience, with its forests, hidden valleys and rich natural heritage. We want to build the capacity of our people to respond to the demands of prosperity and ensure that we retain greater value from tourism for our people,” Bartlett said.

The agreement comes as Guyana seeks to expand its tourism sector, strengthen international partnerships and position itself as a competitive and sustainable destination.

The two countries are expected to use the cooperation framework to exchange experiences, develop partnerships and support a more resilient and inclusive regional tourism industry.