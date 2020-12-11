GEORGETOWN, Guyana–December 11th, 2020–The Government of Guyana has commenced public consultations on the CARICOM Single Registration Bill, bringing together local professional associations and stakeholders in a virtual meet.

Dr. Dianna Glasgow, Director of the Foreign Trade Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, hosted the consultation which saw the participation of legal, accounting, engineering and health officials, among others.

A video of the full press conference can be seen here.

The event forms part of a regional policy framework on the provision of professional services in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), as adopted by the 36th Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) held back in May 2013.

It requires that all professionals working in the CSME to be regulated; that all member states adopt common requirements and procedures for registration, and that all member states adopt common procedures to facilitate the single registration of professionals.

Dr Glasgow said the Bill seeks to create a harmonized regime for the registration of professionals, which would be recognized automatically by other Caribbean countries.

Noting that Guyana has not signed any agreements as yet, Dr. Glasgow said it still has to give its position on the Bill. The Government, she said, wants to be guided by the local stakeholders as a presentation must be made soon.

The list of services to be covered by the Regional policy include legal, accounting, taxation, architectural, engineering, medical and dental, veterinary, services provided by midwives, nurses, and paramedical personnel as well as services provided by pharmacists.