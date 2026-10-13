GUYANA-Khan blasts century for West Indies Over-40s in warmup match

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 13, CMC – Imran Khan smashed an impressive century to lead West Indies Over-40s to a comprehensive 159-run victory over a Rest of the Caribbean (ROTC) team in a practice match on Monday as part of preparations for the upcoming International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over-40s World Cup.

Khan scored a blistering 129 off just 80 balls with 14 fours and eight sixes, as West Indies compiled a competitive 285 for five at the Police Sports Club ground after batting first.

Batting at number six, Khan dominated an unbroken 122-run stand with his skipper Denesh Ramdin who contributed 32.

Opener Sewnarine Chattergoon was also among the runs, scoring 35.

Off-spinner Lokeshwar Mahabeer was the main wicket-taker for ROTC with 4-60 from his maximum eight overs.

ROTC then crumbled in their run chase to be bowled out for 126 in the 23rd over.

Asif Chand topscored with 32 while Vinai Hingoo added 22. Rakesh Maharaj led the way for the West Indies snaring 2-2.

The match served as preparations for both teams for the 45-over tournament, which bowls off on Saturday in Guyana.

West Indies have been placed in Group A and will start their campaign against Australia at the National Stadium, Providence, while the ROTC are in Group B and will open their participation against Pakistan at Bourda. West Indies will play their next warmup match against USA on Thursday at Providence while ROTC team will tackle Australia the same day at Lusignan.