GUYANA-King Charles III to have a busy itinerary during visit to Guyana later this month

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct. 4, CMC Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet with President Irfaan Ali, Indigenous leaders, members of the British business community, and young scientists and environmentalists during their visit to Guyana later this month, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.

In a statement on Sunday Royal Communications said the visit will form part of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Autumn Tour, which runs from October 27 to November 4, 2026.

The King, who is Head of the Commonwealth, will visit Guyana from Thursday, October 29 to Friday, October 30.

The visit will also mark 60 years of bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Guyana.

According to the statement, King Charles will first meet with President Ali at State House.

His Majesty and the President will then attend a State Reception in the gardens of State House, where they will join representatives of various communities in Guyana to celebrate the 60-year bilateral relationship between the two countries.

On the second day of the Royal Visit, the King will attend a reception with British businesses operating in Guyana and other local stakeholders, where he will hear about their partnerships and investments in the country.

“The Reception will highlight the strong economic relationship between the UK and Guyana, as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world,” a section of the statement read.

As Patron of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), the King will also join members of the Guyanese community, including veterans, at the Georgetown (Rabbit Walk) Memorial, where wreaths will be laid to commemorate the shared loss and sacrifice of British, Guyanese and Commonwealth forces.

The King will also have the opportunity to meet elected leaders of the National Toshaos Council. During a tour of a garden in Georgetown, he will hear about its botanical features and ongoing conservation work within the city.

The King will also meet young Guyanese from environmental clubs who are taking part in activities focused on sustainability and conservation. His visit will coincide with the Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference.

His Majesty will meet scientists, Indigenous community members and innovators to hear about their work on biodiversity, conservation and restoration. His Majesty will also hear about the work of the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development, an organisation which manages roughly 371,000 hectares of tropical forest in Guyana, and of which His Majesty has been Patron since 2000, following a visit to the forest when Prince of Wales,” the statement read.

The King’s final engagement in Guyana will take place along the Georgetown seawall, where he is expected to meet participants in the Wilton Park Commonwealth Sustainable Cities Initiative Dialogue and learn about practical steps being taken towards sustainable urbanisation ahead of CHOGM 2026.

“Whilst at the seawall, His Majesty will hear about the renewed focus on mangrove restoration and work being undertaken to replant mangroves that help protect Georgetown’s coastline and encourage wildlife to flourish,” the statement said.

The King last visited Guyana in February 2000, when he was the Prince of Wales.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting will be held from November 1 to 4 in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda. It will bring together leaders from the 56 Commonwealth countries, as well as representatives from business, civil society and youth organisations.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.”

In addition to Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda, the King will also visit The Bahamas.