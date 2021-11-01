A deep-water harbour port in Guyana providing access to the Atlantic Ocean is back on the agenda with renewed interest and assistance from the Middle East.

This project is expected to benefit Guyana and its neighbours Brazil, Suriname and French Guiana.

On Friday, Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that during his recent visit to Expo 2020 in Dubai, he had “extensive” discussions with Khalifa Port.

Khalifa Port which is located halfway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi is a state-of-the-art deep-water port built to accommodate some of the world’s largest ships.

Officials from Khalifa Port already had two technical teams in Guyana and are expected to return, President Ali said with their “evaluation”.

“They are looking at a modern state-of-the-art facility operation with cutting edge technology, focusing on efficiency, safety and security,” Ali told the media.

The President said that a team from Khalifa Port is expected in Guyana in another 2-3 weeks to follow up with an evaluation.

“Their initial assessment is one of great optimism,” Ali said, “that is how they described it, they believe that this is a project that can happen, that this is a project that is viable, they are now working on the financial details.”

Asked about funding, Guyana’s President would only say that the government is looking at “private sector investment,” as he added that the Abu Dhabi team will deliver both technical and financial evaluations.

This port is expected to provide the land-lock Roraima region of Brazil with access to the Atlantic Ocean.

This access has seen decades-long discussions as well as bilateral agreements between the South American neighbours.

Guyana’s President said that discussions have started with some of Guyana’s neighbours, “all three countries are strongly committed to the project,” he declared on Friday.

Ali said that a strategic meeting between Brazil, Suriname and French Guiana on the port and other issues is planned for early 2022.

Already there have been transformational projects on riverside lands along the three main rivers. The oil and gas industry has seen the development of onshore facilities.

At least two major, onshore facilities are in the planning stages and would be located in both the Essequibo River and the Demerara Rivers.

